Who Is The Highest Paid Eagles Player in 2025?

The Philadelphia Eagles are officially going to the Super Bowl!

If you’re a fan of the Eagles, this is a huge win as a fan and there’s a great chance we pull out a win.

Being an Eagles fan takes a lot of hard work and dedication considering all the hate you’ll probably endure when it comes to interacting with people who root for other teams.

We’re known as one of the most aggravating fan bases in the NFL, but all I can say to that is…oh well!

READ MORE: What Does The Eagles' Mascot, Swoop, Make Each Year?

The Eagles have looked amazing all season and we’ll be rooting for them all the way to the Super Bowl when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 9th at 6:30 pm in New Orleans!

One thing that always shocks me when you hear about behind-the-scenes information is just how much each player in the NFL is making.

With the amazing season that the Eagles have had, you have to wonder to yourself, which Eagle is pulling in the most amount of money?

Who Is The Highest Paid Philadelphia Eagles Player in 2025?

NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

According to Spotrac, the highest-paid player on the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025 is quarterback, Jalen Hurts. This makes sense though, right?

The quarterback is a big job on the field which is why they’re usually the highest-paid players on a given team.

According to these stats, Jalen Hurts will earn a base salary of $1,170,000 and a signing bonus of $40,830,000, while carrying a cap hit of $21,769,800 and a dead cap value of $107,302,400 in 2025.

10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Eagles Fans So many big celebs are rooting for the birds this season! Did any of them shock you? Gallery Credit: Gianna