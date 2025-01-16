As a longtime fan of Cattani Kitchen & Catering I noticed a subtle, but interesting change recently. Did you?

Cattani Kitchen & Catering reveals name change

The cozy (and fabulous) restaurant in Ewing, NJ posted a new logo recently, which featured a new name, and I couldn't wait to find out what was to come.

The new name is Cattani Pasta Cucina & Catering.

If you've ever been to Cattani you know there's something truly special about this place.

It's the food...the handmade pasta and so much more...it's the cozy, adorable vibe...it's the attentive servers....well, it's everything.

I’ve been enjoying it every chance I get for years.

Whenever someone asks me for a restaurant recommendation, especially for pasta, Cattani is where I send them.

Meg Cattani, the owner, and creator of all of the deliciousness, has worked tirelessly over the past 8 1/2 years with her team to continuously improve and make sure they’re offering the best possible experience for their customers.

Hence the latest tweaks.

I got in touch with Cattani and she was more than excited to fill me in on what's to come for her restaurant (she's had a flourishing catering business for years too).

She wants to highlight her fresh, handmade pasta and wants her restaurant to be synonymous with it.

The pasta at the restaurant is handmade

Yes, she makes the pasta by hand, and you can tell because it's phenomenal.

Cattani told me a lot of people don't realize they make their pasta from scratch, and that’s something she wants to emphasize.

What better way to do it than to add it to the restaurant's name?

So, Cattani Kitchen & Catering will become Cattani Pasta Cucina & Catering.

The pasta dishes are for sure the standout features of the menu.

Pasta making isn't easy, but it's a labor of love for Cattani.

Trust me, you can taste the love and care that goes into her pasta dishes.

How many restaurants do you know that take the time to make fresh pasta in-house every day? Not many.

Whether you’re craving a classic pasta dish or looking to try something new, Cattani's menu always has something you'll love.

You can get more than just pasta

If pasta isn't your thing, don't worry, they also have amazing weekly specials, gluten-free options, seafood, sandwiches, and salads.

There's something for everyone.

There will be other subtle changes made this year as well.

There have been changes to the dining room

The dining room has been "lightly remodeled" to fit larger tables, plus, they’ve expanded their “Cattani Market” area to include pantry staples and imported products.

Plus, if you don't feel like cooking, Cattani's grab-and-go freezer is stocked with fresh pasta, sauces, soups, and even desserts, all ready to enjoy at home.

The menu will change slightly in March

The restaurant's menu will see slight changes in March.

Cattani plans to add some seasonal ingredients and local Jersey produce.

Could Cattani have kept everything the same at her restaurant? Sure. It's the best around. But, her grandmother always used to say, “Comfort is the enemy of growth.” She truly lives by that and is embracing change to keep her customers interested and coming back for more.

I can't wait to visit again for some fresh, handmade pasta and more. My mouth is watering just thinking about it.

You need to experience this hidden gem.

It's located on Parkway Avenue in Ewing, NJ

Cattani Pasta Cucina & Catering is located at 1569 Parkway Avenue in Ewing, NJ.

I highly recommend treating yourself, family, and friends, to a fabulous meal.

For hours, the menu, specials, catering information, and more, click here.

