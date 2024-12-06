I’ve always been one to enjoy a nice, relaxing weekend drink out with friends, but I think I’ve found the most adorable bar in all of Bucks County, PA.

As soon as I stepped through its doors, I knew I stumbled upon a hidden gem that everyone needed to know about.

If you plan to take a trip to Shady Brook Farm this holiday season to see their mind-blowing light show, there’s a small, intimate bar that’s worth checking out afterward.

As we were wandering around the market, we found this adorable little spot called The Stone’s Throw Pub.

I’m not sure if I’m late to the trend and have been living under a rock, but I feel like a lot of people aren’t aware that this spot exists and especially aren’t aware of how great it is!

READ MORE: Best Public Schools in Pennsylvania: Full Top 15 List

The vibe inside is both rustic and farmhouse-inspired but it also has the coziest atmosphere, which is perfect for this time of year.

It’s everything you’d want in a little farm bar. It was for sure the best way to end the night of holiday fun.

I had one of the best ciders I’ve ever had, and since their beverage lineup changes regularly, you can keep returning to try out different beers, ciders, and seltzers on tap.

Plus, if you lean more toward cocktails, there’s a fully stocked bar ready to mix you up whatever you’re feeling.

This spot is definitely worth a visit this winter or any time of year for that matter!

Stone’s Throw Pub is right at Shady Brook Farm and is located at 931 Stony Hill Rd, Yardley, PA 19067.

PA Hospitals Receive "D" Grade For Patient Safety These hospitals are the worst-rated throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: Gianna