About a week ago, Ocean City, New Jersey, was shaken by some pretty unsettling news.

Hidden cameras, disguised to look like regular pens, were found inside family-style bathrooms along the boardwalk.

Thankfully, they were discovered by people in the bathroom when they noticed something wasn’t right and quickly alerted the police.

Officers responded fast, checking restrooms near 6th, 10th, and 11th streets, and sure enough, they found several tiny recording devices secretly placed around the bathroom to film people without them knowing.

This story was really shocking to people in the area and, honestly, kind of scary!

Since then, officials have been working hard to track down whoever was behind it.

It wasn’t just the local police agencies from Philadelphia, Homeland Security, and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office that got involved.

After days of searching, a man has finally been taken into custody.

On June 20, police executed search warrants at a home and vehicle on Glenview Street in Philadelphia and arrested without any issues, according to 6 ABC.

A Suspect Has Been Caught Placing Cameras in Ocean City, NJ Bathrooms

The man arrested is Harold Perkins, a 38-year-old from the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

According to police reports, Perkins allegedly planted six of those pen-shaped cameras on the morning of June 12.

Investigators say he carefully changed his clothes, hats, sunglasses, and gloves throughout the morning to avoid being recognized.

Perkins is facing serious charges, including invasion of privacy and child endangerment.

He’s currently being held in Philadelphia and will be sent to New Jersey for court.

Ocean City officials are reminding everyone to stay alert and report anything that seems off, especially in public restrooms.

This case is really eerie to me and proves that even when you think you are safe, you still unfortunately need to have your head on a swivel.

