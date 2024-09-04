Antique clothing stores are having a serious moment right now, and New Jersey is packed with hidden gems that you’ve probably never even heard of.

Vintage fashion isn’t just a quirky hobby, it’s become the go-to for anyone looking to stand out, and these shops are filled with pieces that tell a story.

From retro dresses to old-school jackets and everything in between, antique clothing stores are perfect for finding those one-of-a-kind items that you just can't get at the mall or on Amazon.

New Jersey, believe it or not, has way more of these spots than you'd think.

READ MORE:. New Jersey's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant for Wings

Whether you're in the suburbs or closer to the Shore, there’s probably a vintage boutique or antique market tucked away nearby.

Some places specialize in certain decades, while others have a little bit of everything. There’s truly always something for everyone.

Plus, shopping for antiques means you’re not just buying clothes, you’re buying into a bit of history. It’s also a super sustainable way to shop, which makes it even cooler.

You have to get yourself to these amazing New Jersey antique stores!

Golden Nugget Antique Flea Market - Lambertville, New Jersey

This one-of-a-kind shop is located at 1850 River Rd, Lambertville, NJ 08530. The shop has been rated very highly by shoppers!

Another Man’s Treasure - Jersey City, New Jersey

Located at 195 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ 07302, this shop is in the perfect spot in downtown Jersey City. Being in the middle of a major city and so close to New York, you never know what you may find!

Incoogneeto - Somerville, New Jersey

This shop is located at 30 Division St, Somerville, NJ 08876 and is truly a hidden gem in the area for antiques!

So, if you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe with unique, statement pieces, make sure to check out New Jersey’s growing collection of antique clothing stores. You never know what treasures you might find!

Speaking of vintage, what jobs were people in NJ using to buy these items years ago?

LOOK: Most common jobs 150 years ago in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in New Jersey 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Gallery Credit: Stacker