Oh, this wouldn't be good with a holiday weekend approaching.

Inside the Magic is reporting that a possible strike is looming at one of the most popular theme parks in America. If it happens, the park may not open up for the 2026 summer season on time, if at all.

Union HersheyPark workers rejected the final contract offer from park officials

It's Hersheypark, the largest theme park in Pennsylvania. It's scheduled to open on Thursday, May 21, for its summer season (open 7 days a week). Right now, it's open on the weekends only. Here's the problem. Over 200 HersheyPark union maintenance workers have rejected the "last, best, and final" contract offer from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts on May 7.

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This was the third offer from Hershey officials. Talks have been going on for months between the union and Hersheypark. Back in March, both sides agreed to extend the current contract for 60 days, so talks could continue.

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A union vote this week will determine if workers will strike

There will be a union vote this week determining if the workers will go out on strike. If they do, that could mean the delayed opening of the theme park because the striking union workers handle a variety of duties throughout HersheyPark, The Hershey Hotel, and the Giant Center concert venue.

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These essential workers include carpenters, HVAC techs, mechanics for the rides, electricians, plumbers, welders, painters, machinists, sign artists, laborers, central plant operators, auto mechanics, and utilities technicians. All of these positions are vital to the park's operation.

Union workers say working conditions have deteriorated

Union workers have said it used to be a great place to work, but conditions and benefits have worsened over the past few years. They want raises, more pay for "less-desirable" shifts, and more affordable health benefits.

A decision on whether or not to strike will be announced later this week by the union. To find out more about the situation, click here.

LOOK: 13 North American amusement parks growing the most in popularity Stacker used Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM data to list the 13 North American theme parks with the most visitor growth from 2021 to 2022. Gallery Credit: Stacker