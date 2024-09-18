Have you ever wondered if you’ve eaten at the best restaurant in New Jersey?

Trippsavvy thinks that it has found the absolute best restaurant in every state, so naturally, we had to check out who took the title in the Garden State.

New Jersey is well-known for having some of the finest food not just in the region but across the country.

Whether it's our crispy, perfect pizzas, fluffy bagels, or the iconic pork roll/Taylor ham, New Jersey has something to offer for everyone.

From ramen to hoagies, pasta to tacos, whatever you're craving, there's a spot in New Jersey that has you covered.

I've always felt so lucky to live here for that reason and that is definitely why I'm such a foodie.

The Best Restaurant in New Jersey is Heirloom Kitchen

With thousands of places to dine throughout the state, the website Tripsavvy has narrowed it down and named Heirloom Kitchen in Old Bridge as the very best.

Their list highlights the top 50 must-try restaurants nationwide, which could even inspire a full-blown foodie road trip!

Heirloom Kitchen started as a cooking school and evolved into a weekend restaurant in 2016. Now, it’s made a name for itself as the top spot in New Jersey.

Not only can you visit their original location in Old Bridge, but they’ve also opened a sister restaurant, Heirloom @ The St. Laurent, in Asbury Park.

Known for its farm-to-table styled menu, Heirloom Kitchen offers a four-course prix fixe menu, including a vegan option, and serves guests from Thursday through Sunday.

Check out New Jersey’s best restaurant today!

