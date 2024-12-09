Pennsylvania is one of the oldest states in the country, so it’s no surprise that it’s full of history! Although with history often comes ghost stories.

From the Revolutionary War to the Civil War, Pennsylvania has seen it all over the years.

Many people have passed through this state, and it’s not hard to imagine that some of them might have stuck around in spirit.

That’s why you’ll find so many hotels and inns across Pennsylvania rumored to be haunted.

It makes perfect sense, doesn't it?

Think of all the battles, historical events, and old buildings. It’s almost expected that some spooky energy would linger in the air.

Many of these places have been standing for centuries, and the walls themselves probably hold stories we’ll never fully know.

Whether it’s a creaky staircase, strange noises in the night, or unexplained cold spots, there’s just something about old inns and hotels that makes them the perfect backdrop for ghostly tales.

People love staying at these places to see if they can catch a glimpse of the paranormal.

Some even say it’s like stepping into a piece of history with a side of the supernatural.

Whether you’re a skeptic or a full-on believer, it’s hard to ignore the charm and mystery of these spots. Although we can't prove if the supposed hauntings have ever happened, there are a lot of hotels and inns in Pennsylvania that have a reputation for being haunted.

The blend of history and hauntings makes them a must-visit for anyone who loves a good ghost story. Who knows what you might experience during your stay?

Would you spend the night at any of these supposedly haunted spots in PA?

Pennsylvania's 10 Most Haunted Hotels Looking for an eerie place to stay the night in Pennsylvania? Gallery Credit: Gianna