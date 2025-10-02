A unique haunted Halloween experience is back once again this year in Hopewell. Everybody's already buzzing about it as preparations are underway.

Hopewell Valley Car Wash is having a haunted car wash

Hopewell Valley Car Wash has announced that its 4th annual Spooky Szn event, Clean & Scream: A Haunted Experience. To find out the date it opens, keep reading.

As you can imagine, this isn't your typical car wash. It's a haunted car wash experience. They go above and beyond to make your experience a creepy (and fantastic) one.

The new trailer is out for this year's Clean & Scream...yes, there's a trailer...check it out below.

I've driven by and it's over-the-top in a good way. You can immediately tell a lot of effort goes into this. There's spooky stuff everywhere.

The fun begins before you even "dare to roll through." The spooky cast will be among the cars in the line waiting to get into the car wash. More scares are waiting for you on your ride.

You experience the haunted fun in your car

Sounds like fun, doesn't it? Load up your car and take a ride through. The Clean & Scream website says it will give you the "scariest ride of your life." Oh boy. Yikes.

If you have little ones in your car that would love the experience but don't want to be too scared, just put your vehicle's hazard lights on and the cast will "dial down the scares."

If you're tired of the same old Halloween experiences, give this one a try.

The first night of Clean & Scream is October 17

It runs select dates during the last two weeks in October (17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30, 31) from 7 PM - 9 PM.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information and to grab yours before they sell out.

Hopewell Valley Car Wash is located at 81 Route 31 in Hopewell, NJ.

