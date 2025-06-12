This Hidden Gem Has Been Named The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a good hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
I actually prefer them over fancy restaurants most of the time. Although, every now and then I like to dress up and go out for dinner.
Do you know what a hole-in-the-wall restaurant is?
The food is better than the place at a hole-in-the-wall restaurant
It's where the food is much better than the decor.
They're usually small, the decor isn't necessarily horrible, but, it's not the main focus of the restaurant. It's what's created in the kitchen that is.
The scene in hole-in-the-wall restaurants is usually plain and uninteresting, but, it doesn't matter, it's the menu that truly stands out.
You'll hear many hole-in-the-wall restaurants being described as "hidden gems."
Mashed found the Best Hole-In-The-Wall restaurants across the country and named one from each state.
They checked out the locals' favorite places, examined their online reviews, how long it's been open...a lot of hole-in-the-wall restaurants are family-owned and run.
So, where is the best hole-in-the-world restaurant in Pennsylvania?
It's not in a small out-of-the-way town, it's in a big city.
It's Hardena in the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia.
Hardena restaurant is located at 1754 South Hicks Street, tucked into a neighborhood.
Mashed says, "Hardena serves classic Indonesian food cafeteria-style. Starting with a plateful of rice, customers let the servers know which entrees and sides they want before being handed a plate full of deliciousness. Reviewers report that you may have to wait on line to be served, but it's time well spent."
If you're planning on doing any traveling, take a look at the entire list and make sure to visit some of these spectacular places.
