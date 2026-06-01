The first week was a huge success with a big turnout and perfect weather to hang out and listen to 80's Undercover. Now the live music schedule for the entire summer season of Happy Hours at the Boathouse by Mercer Coaks Catering in Mercer County Park has been revealed. It looks great. You won't want to miss out.

Happy Hour every Thursday night at The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering

If you haven't heard, The Boathouse by Merer Oaks Catering, in Mercer County Park, off Old Trenton Road and Hughes Drive in Hamilton, is the place to be on Thursday nights all summer long. It's an outdoor Happy Hour with live music, food, drinks, and a beautiful view of Mercer Lake.

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A full season schedule of live bands has been released

At first, we only knew a few of the live bands performing, up until July 9 with The Dockside Band. The rest of the lineup has just been announced. Take a look below.

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Added shows include:

July 16 - Mark Sacco

July 23 - Skyline (indoors)

July 30 - TBD (indoors)

August 6 - TBD (indoors)

August 13 - Flower Power

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August 20 - Mark Sacco (indoors)

August 27 - Skyline ( indoors)

September 3 - Jimmy & the Parrots

September 10 - Talking in Cursive

September 17 - Thee Amazin Grace

September 24 - Kindred Spirits

There's plenty of time to make plans with your co-workers or friends to enjoy a fun night at The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering.

Dinner on the Deck is available & other food

Dinner on the Deck is available (first come first serve). Check out the menu below. You can't hang out at your table all night and listen to the band. It's limited to 90 minutes.

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Other food is available for purchase. You know it's a great event when the food lines are long. Don't worry, The Boathouse is working hard on some tweaks to feed you faster from this week on. Remember, no outside food or beverages allowed.

The next Happy Hour at The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering is June 4

The next Happy Hour at The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering is Thursday, June 4, from 5 - 8:30 PM. Local favorite, Kindred Spirits, will be performing. Cash and cards accepted.

The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering in Mercer County Park is located at 334 South Post Road, West Windsor, NJ.