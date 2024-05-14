Just another day in New York City!

Chances are you've seen this crazy video that's circulating like wildfire on social media.

A video of a strange man is going viral after he brought a hammock on a New York City bus. Somehow, he successfully set it up using the upper hand rails and cocooned himself inside, much to the bewilderment of the passengers and driver!

And then the buffoonery really starts!

He absolutely refused to get down! In the midst of arguing back and forth with the bus driver, he also does a series of defiant alligator death rolls. You have to kind of admire his conviction though.

"I would like to see the sign that says 'No Hammocks!"

"Where's the 'No Hammocks' sign?!"

"I'm not here!" *alligator death roll*

The situation is just so bizarre that you just have to laugh! It's like a scene from "Curb Your Enthusiasm" or "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." So far is amassed well over 10 million likes on TikTok and even more views on social media. Check out the TikTok by @ScottyKash down below for yourself!

After a few moments, the other passengers have had enough of his antics and they all yell at him to get down until he begrudgingly complies. Cue the end theme to "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Should SEPTA Busses in Philly put up "No Hammock" signs?

Here's what I think - In light of all the attention "Hammock Man" has gotten, there's no way somebody in Philly won't try the same thing on a SEPTA bus.

Because if there's one thing we know about Philly, it's that people do crazy things here too. I mean, don't even get me started on the sport fan pole climbers of Philly. The city literally has to grease the street poles as a proactive measure before major Philly sports events. You think this city is above setting up a hammock inside a bus?? Pfft!

Would a sign stop a Philadelphian from doing it anyway? Probably not. Should the city actually consider putting up a 'No Hammock' sign? Debatable. If Philadelphia had a dollar for every crazy thing that's happened on public transportation, the city would have enough money to fix every pothole in the city without taxpayer money.

I'm just sayin', somebody's gonna try it - if they haven't already!

