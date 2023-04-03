Hamilton, NJ High School Acapella Group Will Open For ‘Foreigner’

A group of Hamilton musicians just won the opportunity of a lifetime! An acapella from Hamilton, New Jersey just won a huge competition and will be opening up for Foreigner when they hit the stage at PNC Bank Arts Center this fall.

The ‘Foreigner Choir Contest’ was searching for local choir groups throughout the New Jersey area to send in their best performance of a rock artist or rock group’s song without using a Foreigner song, and a Mercer County choir took home the win! How amazing is this?

‘The Spartones’ are an acapella group from Steinert High School in Hamilton, New Jersey that entered the contest to open up for the band. After their video was submitted, they were selected as one of the preliminary winners and moved on to the contest's second round.

They then had to accumulate the most votes online to be crowned the winners and the group has officially done it!

Being from Mercer County, I saw there were a few posts on local social groups that were showing where you could vote online to help them win this contest so it’s safe to say the entire Mercer County area was on their side!

The group led by music director, Madelyn Curtin, will take the stage and open up for Foreigner on September 3rd of this year in Holmdel, New Jersey.

If you want to see them take the stage this fall at the PNC Bank Arts Center, tickets are still available for you to cheer on ‘The Spartones’! Congrats Steinert High School!

