Hamilton Township in Mercer County has announced the date and details for its annual Independence Day celebration. It will be a special night this year, as the town pays tribute to America for its 250th birthday.

Hamilton Township will have its Independence Day celebration on July 1

Save the date and spread the word. It will be Wednesday, July 1st at Veterans Park (use the South entrance to the park, located at 2206 Kuser Road). The township invites the entire community to gather for an evening of fun.

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There will be live concert starting at 7:15 PM

The festivities will kick off at 5:30 PM. There will be a performance by New Jersey Fife and Drum at 6 PM, and The Best of the Eagles live concert will start at 7:15 PM.

Fireworks will begin around 9:30 PM

Of course, you'll want to stick around the catch the fireworks show. It will begin around 9:30 PM. I'm sure you'll see a lot of red, white, and blue fireworks, as the show will honor America for its big 250th year.

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Incase the weather doesn't cooperate, the next night, Thursday, July 2nd, is the rain date. Cross your fingers for nice weather.

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Hamilton Township has many activities planned to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

The Hamilton Township Shade Tree Commission and the Hamilton Township Planning Division is planting 250 new trees all over the township.

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Founding Flavors will be from July 1 - July 31 with local restaurants created themed menus, trivia and interactive experiences, plus, specials for children and families. If your business would like to be a part of this fun event, you must register by June 1st. Click here for more details.

On July 8th and 11th, get to the Hamilton Township Public Library for a Broadway showing of Hamilton.

There are many more plans in place and more to be announced, so click here to follow along and celebrate America's 250th.