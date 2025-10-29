The city of Philadelphia is ready to enjoy Halsey... like it's 2015. She's one of our favorite artists on the planet, and she'a superstar. So it's even more exciting that for this tour Halsey is doing smaller venues. We cannot wait to see her at the Fillmore in Philly tonight (Wednesday, October 29) and tomorrow night (Thursday, October 30).

The tour is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of her debut album Badlands, which dropped in August of 2015. For Halsey fans this is a really significant album.

Earlier this year Halsey performed at amphitheaters (including the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ). So it's even MORE incredible that this superstar is playing what's called a downplay tour at the FIllmore in Philly.

A downplay tour is when an artist plays at a smaller venue than they usually would. As a gauge the waterfront in Camden has a capacity crowd of about 25,000 people. Meanwhile, the Fillmore is approximately a 2,500 person general admission venue.

What Is Halsey's Setlist for Philly in October 2025?

Not everyone wants to see a setlist before a show, so there are some spoilers ahead. However, we know that a lot of concert goers DO like this information.

So here we go, here's the expected setlist for Halsey's concerts in Philly in October 2025:

Gasoline

Castle

Control

Bells in Santa Fe

Drive

Coming Down

You should be sad

The Lighthouse

Strange Love

Haunting

New Americana

Hurricane

Dog Years

Nightmare

Hold Me Down

Garden

Ghost

Roman Holiday

Closer

Ego

Ashley

People disappear here

Without Me

Lonely is Muse

Young God

Encore:

Bad at Love

Trouble

Tokyo Narita

Is There Somewhere