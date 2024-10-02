Oh, this sounds fun.

The Boathouse at Mercer Lake just announced plans to celebrate Halloween this year.

Save the date and text your friends for its Halloween Happy Hour.

It's happening on Wednesday, October 30th at 6:30pm.

Instead of outside like The summer Happy Hours, this Halloween-themed Happy Hour will be inside, in the ballroom of the Boathouse.

Grab and costume and make sure it's a good one because there's going to be a costume contest.

Canva Canva loading...

There will be live music by the Polish Nannies. Oh, you'll love them...they're regulars at the summer Happy Hours.

Have you ever been to one of the summer Happy Hours at the Boathouse at Mercer Lake?

They are crazy popular and so much fun.

Boathouse at Mercer Lake via Facebook loading...

I'm sure this special Halloween one will be popular too.

As usual, there will be food and drinks available to purchase.

Remember, it's cash only, so grab some on your way there.

Get our free mobile app

No outside food or drinks are allowed.

This summer season of Happy Hours was much shorter than in previous years, leaving locals wanting more, so this announcement was a welcomed one.

There were only 5 Happy Hours in summer 2024 instead of the 12 back in 2023.

If you've never been to one, you should grab your friends and go.

READ MORE: These are the snobbiest towns to live in NJ

The Boathouse at Mercer is great. It overlooks Mercer Lake and the view is beautiful.

You may just catch a sunset on your way in to the Halloween Happy Hour.

If you're a Halloween fan, but don't like to stay out too late, this is the perfect way to celebrate this year.

Happy Halloween.

The Boathouse at Mercer Lake is located at 334 South Post Road, within Mercer County Park in West Windsor, NJ.

Your Halloween Candy For The Date You Were Born Gallery Credit: Nessmania