Halloween is on a Thursday this year, which got me thinking that maybe we should consider celebrating it earlier.

As someone who goes all out for Halloween every single day in October, I'm not trying to kill the vibe, but let's face it, it's always a bit of a letdown when Halloween lands on a weekday.

Halloween is all about embracing the spooky vibes after dark, and everyone deserves to enjoy it without worrying about work or school the next morning!

So, should we make it a tradition in Pennsylvania to celebrate Halloween on the weekend before or after?

I'm not trying to bring up any bad memories of Halloween 2012 and Hurricane Sandy, but with that being said, we did it once, why not do it again?

As a kid, Halloween was one of the rare nights I could stay up late with friends and eat candy for dinner.

The downside? Most of the time, we had school the next day which would make the night way shorter than it should be!

Having a day to recover after Halloween would be fantastic.

We already get time off for holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, so why not for Halloween?

Maybe it's just my inner Halloween fan speaking, but I think trick-or-treating with your family or throwing an epic Halloween party would be much more enjoyable if no one was clock-watching.

What's your take?

Would shifting the celebration ruin the Halloween vibe, or could it be the change we need?

Maybe Pennsylvania can lead the way in starting this new tradition in the years to come!

Rescheduling Halloween in PA doesn't mean we love the holiday any less!

