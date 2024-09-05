Halloween in New Jersey is seriously the best time of year, and I’m all about soaking up every spooky moment!

If you’re into getting absolutely terrified, New Jersey has got you covered with some epic haunted houses and thrilling hayrides.

It’s not really Halloween without these spine-chilling adventures, right?

If you’re anything like me, Halloween doesn’t feel complete until you’ve found your way to a haunted house or two.

The thrill seekers of New Jersey have a bunch of exploring to do this spooky season because there are so many spots to check out.

From The Shore to North Jersey, there are a few major haunted house attractions throughout the state that will have you feeling all of the horrifying vibes this season.

I’m not sure what it is about haunted houses, but I can’t ever get enough. If you’re the same, you need to check out the following spots this fall.

Field of Terror - East Windsor, NJ

This attraction features a haunted hayride, a terrifying corn maze, and several haunted houses.

It's known for its immersive horror experiences and elaborate sets. You can visit Field of Terror at 831 Windsoor-Perrineville Road in East Windsor, NJ! Past customers have left reviews saying

The BloodShed Farms Haunted House - Columbus, NJ

This haunted attraction is known for its spine-chilling sets and actors.

The BloodShed Farms Haunted House features multiple haunted attractions that you can enjoy from the safety of your car! If you love spooky things but aren’t exactly into the excitement of doing a “walk-through” this is for you!

It’s located at 2919 Route 206 in Columbus, New Jersey.

Brighton Asylum - Passaic, NJ

Recognized as one of New Jersey's scariest haunted houses, Brighton Asylum is rated as the #1 haunted house in the state.

It’s located inside an actual abandoned asylum building. It was closed in 1952 and has reopened for this experience in 2018.

You can also check out their escape rooms plus axe throwing! It’s located at 2 Brighton Ave #20, Passaic, NJ 07055!

These all look genuinely amazing and I'm so happy Spooky Season is officially here!

