Get your costume ready. You're invited to a big Halloween bash at the boathouse in Mercer County Park.

The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks Catering has announced that the final happy of the season will have a Halloween theme this year.

Save the date. It will be Thursday, October 30 from 6 PM - 10 PM.

The Halloween party will be inside the boathouse

Don't worry about being cold in your costume, unlike the summer happy hour events, this party is being help inside the boathouse.

That does mean, space will be limited, so you'd better get there early.

Prizes will be given out for the best costumes

There's going to be a costume contest. Prizes will be given out for the best costumes, so put a little thought into yours.

How many Elphaba and Galinda costumes from Wicked for Good do you think you'll see? Probably a lot.

Superheroes are always popular too. So are the Wizard of Oz characters.

Maybe do a group costume with your friends, or a couple's costume.

Live music from local band The Polish Nannies

There will be live music from popular local band, the Polish Nannies.

It's free to get in and food and drinks by Mercer Oaks Catering are available for purchase.

Halloween is becoming a bigger and bigger holiday as time goes on. Planning started months ago, with everyone using the new term, Summerween.

There are more and more homes going way out with Halloween decorations...lights, huge props, and more.

There are several Halloween houses in Hamilton that you should go check out. Click here to see where they are.

Happy Halloween. Have fun.