It seems like there are always rumors about the Hallmark Channel filming one of its popular Christmas movies in the quaint Jersey shore town of Ocean City, but, the rumors may true this time, according to the public Ocean City Facebook group, Ocean City NJ 08226.

A post Monday (April 3rd) has a picture of a crew putting up a truck full of Christmas decorations outside shops on 10th and Asbury Avenue.

Asbury Avenue is a popular shopping area in town, which is as cute as ever, perfect for the backdrop of a Hallmark movie. You know I'm obsessed with these movies, right? I have tons saved on my DVR. I'm also obsessed with Ocean City. It's my happy place.

The person posting says he spoke with people in the area and they'll be casting for extras tomorrow. This could be your minute of fame.

I've been vacationing in Ocean City, NJ for many years and think it's the perfect setting for romance with its small-town charm. I'm so excited. I was just in town over the weekend and didn't see any evidence of filming, but it looks like the prep just started today.

I wonder what the storyline will be? The movies all tend to similar, but, I don't care, I love them all. I wonder what Hallmark hottie will be starring in this movie. Will it air this holiday season? Hmmm. I have so many questions.

As soon as I find out more details, I'll pass them along. If it's true that it's actually happening, I'll be going down even more to do some spying. Haha.

