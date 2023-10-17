YES! This Award-Winning Ice Creamery is Taking Over Now-Closed Bischoff’s Ice Cream

"Homemade ice cream is here to stay in Teaneck!"

Guerriero Gelato, an award-winning, family-owned gelato shop is taking over the space of a legendary ice cream shop that had been part of the community for nearly 90 years.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

After making a brief comeback this summer, Bischoff's Confectionery, located at 468 Cedar Ln, in Teaneck NJ, permanently closed their doors this fall - for good this time. Their very last day in business was September 3.

But now, Guerriero Gelato has announced plans to take over the building, according to a post on their social media pages!

Guerriero Gelato serves homemade hard ice cream, gelato, Italian ice with delicious, inventive flavors, like Blueberry Basil, Baci Chocolate, Canoli Cream, Banana Pudding, Almond Dream, and so many more! They also have cakes! Check out their full menu HERE.

Guerriero Gelato has two locations in New Jersey, in Morristown and West Orange. So if you're unfamiliar with their flavors, stop on by!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

No word yet on when on when they'll officially open for business, but this is such exciting news for ice cream lovers in the community! Bischoff's had been a staple in the Teaneck community for several decades and so many people were sorry to see it go, even after they tried to make a comeback.

Follow Guerriero Gelato on their Instagram @guerrierogelato for updates and drool-worthy pictures!

Are you excited for to see this new shop take over Bischoff's? Let us know in the comments!

These 7 Major Retailers Are Closed in NJ For Thanksgiving 2023 Make sure to be extra prepared this Thanksgiving, because these major retailers will not be open to bail you out! Gallery Credit: Gianna