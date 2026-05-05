While visiting Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton Township this spring you may notice something big missing.

The Leucantha sculpture at Grounds for Sculpture has been removed for restoration

One of the larger sculptures, Leucantha, standing at 9-feet tall, is being restored. Its home has been in Rat's pond for quite some time. The aluminum sculpture has been in the Grounds for Sculpture collection since 1997. It's the sculpture of a woman with a serious expression. See below.

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Thanks in part to a $40,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts' Grants for Arts Projects program, a year long restoration of the sculpture is underway. Leucantha is the work of sculptor, Philip Grausman.

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Leucantha is being restored because of exposure to the weather

The piece of art will be restored by Johnson Atelier, a fabrication company that Grounds for Sculpture merged with in 2025. The sculpture will be treated due to being exposed to the elements for many years. “Over time, the sculpture’s protective surface coating has weathered under sun, wind, water, and pollution," according to Grounds for Sculpture. It will be getting a new protective coating. It's been a while since this particular sculpture was attended to. Back in 2007, it went through a similar restoration.

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Grounds for Sculpture has over 300 pieces of art

If you've never been to Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, it's worth the trip. There are over 300 creative works of art to take a look at. It's open all year long. Rat's Restaurant can be found within Grounds for Sculpture. This restoration project will ensure Rat's diners and park visitors will enjoy the view of the Leucantha sculpture for years to come.

Grounds for Sculpture is located at 80 Sculptors Way in Hamilton Township, NJ.