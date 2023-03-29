GRIDLOCK Car Overturns on Tacony-Palmyra Bridge During Rush Hour

A serious accident on the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge is causing hefty delays in both Philadelphia and New Jersey this evening (Wednesday, March 29).

The crash was first reported around 5 pm on the Pennsylvania said of the bridge, according to 94.5 PST's traffic partners at Total Traffic.

They say that traffic is slowly getting by in both directions, but there are very hefty delays in the area. Delays on Route 73 in New Jersey look quite extensive at this point. And the Philadelphia side of the bridge does not look much better.

Get our free mobile app

All lanes are subject to closure at any time, however, as of 5:20 pm.

The Betsy Ross Bridge or Ben Franklin Bridges are the best alternates at this point in the commute. However, both of those bridges are starting to see an increase in traffic as well.