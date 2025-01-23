These 5 Mercer County Bagel Shops Just Made The Greatest Bagels in NJ List
Bagels should be known as one of the greatest foods of all time.
Yup, I said it.
Do you agree?
Maybe the reason I'm saying that is because I'm a Jersey Girl.
We certainly love our bagels in New Jersey.
I don't think other places have the same appreciation for bagels.
It could be because bagels in other parts of the country just aren't as good as the ones in New Jersey.
You know what they say...it's the water.
I believe it's New York water that makes our New Jersey bagels so good.
So, where can you get these great bagels?
There are bagel shops all over the Garden State and you'll know the good ones the minute you walk through the door.
They smell heavenly.
For me, nothing beats a warm bagel with butter (nope, not cream cheese) or a pork roll (or bacon), egg, and cheese on a toasted bagel...ahhh, I told you this was going to make me hungry.
What's your favorite kind of bagel?
I love a crusty poppy seed, egg, or everything bagel. The everything bagel must be toasted. Actually, an egg everything bagel is really good too.
There are sweet bagels that capture my attention too...chocolate chip, french toast, blueberry...I really don't discriminate.
I just read New Jersey's 53 Greatest Bagel Shops, ranked for 2025 list on NJ.com, and I'm please to say five are in Mercer County.
I've been to three out of the five of them, and yes, they absolutely belong on this greatest in NJ list.
Here are the five Mercer County spots that have the greatest bagels, according to NJ.com.
#49. Caeser's Bagels & Deli in Hamilton Township
#47 Udo's Bagels in Lawrenceville
#36 Bagel Street Grill in Plainsboro
#25. Bagels n' Cream - Robbinsville
#15. New York Bagel & Deli in Ewing
You want a bagel now, don't you?
You can't go wrong at any of these places.
