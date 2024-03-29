You may not have even noticed that there's a new popcorn shop in Doylestown.

The Patch is reporting The Great American Popcorn Works of Pennsylvania has opened on East State Street.

Make sure to pop by...see what I did there? Ha ha.

It's where Divinci's barbershop once was, next to Siren Records, and across from the theater.

Don't worry, you didn't miss a big grand opening party (that will be the weekend of April 5th). The store simply opened its doors and is still settling in.

If you like popcorn, you're going to love The Great American Popcorn Works of Pennsylvania.

You'll choose from a variety of gourmet popcorn like ranch, cinnamon, dill pickle, jalapeno, salt and vinegar, sriracha cheddar, and more.

They also carry kettle corn and different caramel corn flavors like birthday cake, cashew toffee crunch (one of the most popular ones), peanut butter cup, butter almond, and others.

The new shop is more than just popcorn, though. Coming soon, a special blend of coffee, roasted in nearby Lancaster County. They're going to call it East State Street Coffee. They also carry nut butters and flavored pretzels.

I believe this is the same popcorn I get at Pennington Quality Market in Pennington, NJ. Have you seen it there? It's over near the frozen section. You can buy small and big bags.

It's absolutely delicious. I usually grab a bag while I'm grocery shopping.

The Great American Popcorn Works of Pennsylvania isn't new. It's been around for almost 50 years.

