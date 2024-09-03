New Jersey’s largest theme park has instituted one of the most serious policies for minors visiting the park alone.

In fact, the new policy says that all guests 15 years of age and under must be accompanied by an adult (who is at least 21 years old) to be allowed entry / be allowed to stay inside the park.

Six Flags Issues New Policy for Guests Under The Age of 15

The new policy goes into effect on Saturday, September 7. Each day the park is open it will go into effect by 5 p.m.

Park officials are calling it a “proactive measure” following incidents of what they called “unrurly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues.”

Mixed Reaction to Six Flags' New Policy

As you probably can imagine, this has drawn a lot of buzz on social media. In fact, when the theme park shared the news on Facebook at the start of the holiday weekend, the comments poured in.

Some were in favor of the policy. Like this comment that said:

"I stopped going to your location because of the obnoxious behavior and I will say it’s not only the younger kids I find the adults to be a big concern too."

Others were not in favor of the policy. Like this comment that reads:

"My kids have been going with their friends since they were really young. I get that some kids are obnoxious but I think this is ridiculous."

Photo ID Will Be Required

Chaperones may be required to show proof of ID that includes their date of birth when entering the park, they say. And they will not be allowed to accompany no more than 10 guests under the age of 15 at a time.

Thinking of breaking the park’s policy? Don’t bother. If you’re under 15 you will be subject to ejection (or even a ban) from the park.

If the guest is 16, they may be asked to show proof of ID with their date of birth on it. If that is not shown at the entrance, they’re likely to be denied entry to the park.

The policy itself, by the way, appears to affect other Six Flags theme parks as well. A similar policy is going into effect at Six Flags New England, Six Flags Magic Mountain, and other parks across the country, according to reports.

