Every year, a list comes out showing which hospitals in the Philadelphia area are the best, based on how well they take care of their patients.

These hospitals are given “A” grades, which means they’re doing a great job.

The grades come from patient reviews and important stats like how safe the hospital is, how well patients recover, and how they handle different health issues.

The ratings are based on several important things.

Hospitals that receive high grades are judged on things like how clean the facility is, how well the staff treats patients, and whether patients feel respected and cared for.

The list also looks at health data, such as reported cases of infections like sepsis, which can happen after surgery if safety measures aren’t followed.

Hospitals with fewer infections and better safety records are ranked higher.

When you or a loved one needs medical care, it’s important to know where to go.

This list made by Leapfrog Hosital Safety Grade helps by highlighting which hospitals stand out and which ones you might want to avoid.

Hospitals with an "A" grade have great track records in things like preventing infections, making patients feel comfortable, and responding quickly to emergencies.

On the other hand, the list also helps point out which hospitals aren’t performing as well, so you know where to be cautious.

Whether you’re looking for a hospital in your neighborhood or need one for a specific treatment, this yearly list gives you the info you need to make the best choice for your health.

It’s always good to know you’re going to a hospital that’s earned top ratings!

Knowing what a hospital’s grade is can make a big difference in how safe and comfortable you feel during your stay.

Here are all of the "A" grade hospitals in the Philadelphia area:

Grade "A" Hospitals In The Philadelphia Area Are you looking for some of the best hospitals in the Philly area when in an emergency? Here's where you should go. Gallery Credit: Gianna