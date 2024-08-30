Got a Request? It’s a Supersized Throwback Weekend on 94.5 PST!

This Labor Day Weekend is a SUPERSIZED throwback weekend on 94.5 PST!

We're all sad that the unofficial summer season is ending, but who says we can't have one last hurrah?

So whether you're hanging out on the roof deck in Philly, hosting a pool party in Bensalem, or driving down the shore to Wildwood, we've got you!

Of course, we're playing your favorite hit songs (from Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey and more) during the long, holiday weekend.

PLUS, we're also playign your favorite throwbacks from summers past with the 94 hottest songs of summer. So we've got hits from the Backstreet Boys, Iggy Azalea, and Nelly; all the way to NSYNC, Katy Perry and so many more.

Get our free mobile app

But we still need your help! So if you have a request or wanna make a shout out this holiday weekend? Hit us up on the PST app to DM or DJs with your request. OR Tape that mic button on the app to send us a voice memo!

94.5 PST's Throwback Weekend is sponsored by The betPARX online casino and sportsbook App. (Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler).

