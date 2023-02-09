Here Are New Jersey’s Most-Searched for Foods Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl LVII is almost here! You getting hungry yet?

I think we can all agree that food is EVERYTHING when it comes to game-watching parties. Pizza, burgers, hot wings, chips and dip, beer, soda... and for us here in New Jersey and Philadelphia, hoagies and cheesesteaks also play a big part!

According to HealthFacts.blog, the average American will consume a whopping 2,400 calories on Super Bowl Sunday!

Americans will eat an estimated 11.2 million pounds of potato chips, 8.2 million pounds of tortilla chips, 3 million pounds of nuts, 49.2 million cans of beer, and 1 BILLION chicken wings!!

Gambling.com dove into the Google stats for Super Bowl food searched in New Jersey. Here are the Top 10 most-searched food items and the number of searches in New Jersey on Super Bowl Sunday in 2022:

Pizza Slices 102,827 Burgers 57,296 Chicken Wings 41,531 Cookies 22,096 Chili 19,269 Ice Cream 19,081 BBQ Ribs 15,744 Chips n Dips 15,372 Shrimp 14,233 Meatballs 8,939

Here are the numbers for the most-searched Dips in New Jersey:

Buffalo Chicken - 5,964 Guacamole - 3,658 Salsa - 2,999 Hummus - 2,598 Queso - 1,697

What are you getting/making for your Super Bowl party? Which foods can you absolutely not go without? If you ask me, I'm going with pizza and chicken wings! Make it a mega-cheat day on Sunday!

Of course, Super Bowl LVII between The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs is on Sunday, Feb 12. GO BIRDS!

