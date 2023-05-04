This iconic Philly bar is so cool, it just couldn't stay one place!

Have you ever been to Good Dog Bar in Philadelphia? Located at 224 S 15th St, it's been one of the hottest, trendiest restaurant bars in the city since it opened in 2003. And now they're about to make their mark at the Jersey Shore!

They've set their grand opening date for May 17 at 3pm, According to Shore News Network. Just in time for spring and summer!

"The newest addition to the Good Dog family, Good Dog Bar Atlantic City, continues the Good Dog tradition of good food, good drinks and good old-fashioned competition in our second floor game room. With 5000 square feet located in a two story, fully renovated building, Good Dog Bar in Atlantic City is all about good times," their website reads.

Where's the new location? The former location of Roll Play (3426 Atlantic Avenue), which was a very... spicy establishment, shall we say! It used to be an adult swingers club. So the building has seen a lot of action already!

But they've really fixed it up. It has a whole new exterior and interior redesign, which looks amazing! The atmosphere inside looks very chill and unpretentious, yet still sleek. The type of place where the cool people come to hang out, drink, eat and vibe.

And by the way, they're hiring! If you're looking for an exciting job in the service biz in the Atlantic City area, they're looking for hosts!

Will you be checking it out when they open? Let us know in the comments!

And go ahead and give their AC location's Instagram page.

