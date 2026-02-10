Gather your Galentines and head to The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks, at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, for some shopping fun on Friday night.

February 13 is the Galentine's Shop N' Sip at the Boathouse at Mercer Lake

After a successful Holiday Shop N' Sip event, they're doing it once again for Galentine's Day. Bring your besties. The Galentine's Shop N' Sip is Friday, February 13 from 5:30 - 9:30 PM.

READ MORE: Why you will see Hamilton police and firefighters at the old AMC theater over the next few weeks

Get ready to shop. There will be over 30 unique vendors showing off their goods. You'll no doubt find something for everyone special in your life, most of all, yourself.

There will be 30 vendors at the Galentine's Shop N' Sip

Here's a list of the vendors:

Hook, Yarn, and Figures

VC’s Beaded Elegance Boutique

M O S T Homemade dog treats

Heart of Chance Designs

Get our free mobile app

Carole’s Captivating Paparazzi Jewelry

Dana Does Desserts

Designs by Daisy

Revive in Style

Glitterfly Creationz

Nestors Woodworking and Turning

JVC Designs

The Balanced Brush

Flour Power Bakery LLC

Crispy Chaos Creations

Prostock-Studio Prostock-Studio loading...

Storks n More

Sibling Rivalry Sweets

Field of Magnets

Jackie Makes It

Serious Beezness

READ MORE: Very first Cookie Head shop opening on Valentine's Day in Hamilton with free cookie giveaway

Tiny Tethers

Pampered Chef

Sueets NJ

Barb B Jewelry

The Carpenter’s Daughter

Tastefully Tied

Craft Room Creations

OuiBalm

Yellow Baked

Arbonne

Sudsverse

There will be a cash bar and light fare for sale

There will be a cash bar, light fare to purchase, and DJ Nebbs spreading some Galentine's Day love on the speakers.

Pridannikov Pridannikov loading...

So, here's the plan for Friday night...eat, drink, support local vendors, and spend the evening with your Galentines. Sounds like a great night to me. By the way, everyone is invited, not just Galentines.

The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks is available to book for private parties

If you have a special occasion coming up and are looking for the perfect venue, this would also be a great time to check out the Boathouse by Mercer Oaks. It's beautiful and overlooks Mercer Lake.

The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks via Facebook The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks via Facebook loading...

The Boathouse by Mercer Oaks is located within Mercer County Park in West Windsor, NJ. The Galentine's Shop N' Sip is Friday, February 13 from 5:30 PM - 9:30 PM.