Italian cuisine is loved all over the world, and it’s no surprise that it’s a favorite here in the United States, especially in Pennsylvania.

From picky eaters to foodies, there’s some Italian food that everyone can enjoy.

Whether you’re in the mood for cheesy lasagna, a classic plate of spaghetti and meatballs, or a slice of delicious pepperoni pizza, Pennsylvania has an abundance of Italian restaurants to satisfy your cravings.

People in Pennsylvania are lucky. The Italian restaurant choices range from cozy, family-owned gems to fancy, elegant dining spots, all waiting to offer you a tasty meal.

But there’s one Italian restaurant in particular in the Keystone State that recently earned some well-deserved recognition.

Lovefood, a popular food blog, put together a list of the Most Irresistible Italian Restaurants in every state across the country.

Any guesses for Pennsylvania?

It's Gabriella Italian Ristorante in Harrisburg.

This beloved spot has been serving up great food since 1997, thanks to the hard work of chef-owner Pietro Carcioppolo and his wife Antonella.

Known for its welcoming atmosphere and amazing food, Gabriella’s menu goes beyond the traditional Italian classics.

While you can still enjoy your favorite dishes like lasagna and spaghetti, the restaurant also features specials like lobster ravioli in a creamy pink sauce and portobello mushrooms in a rich garlic sauce.

Both sound fantastic.

What really sets Gabriella apart, though, is the experience.

Customers rave about the inviting atmosphere and the feeling that every meal is made with love and care.

So, if you’re in the Harrisburg area and craving delicious Italian food, Gabriella Italian Ristorante should be at the top of your list.

To take a look at the Most Irresistible Italian restaurants across the U.S., check out Lovefood’s full list by clicking here.

