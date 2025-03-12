This Is Hands Down the Funniest Street Name in PA

If there’s one thing about me, it’s that I am a kid at heart.

I feel like a child every day because I laugh at some of the dumbest things that I see on a daily basis.

Because I have the humor of a 12-year-old, this roadsign is something that I need to see.

Pennsylvania is full of some quirky and amazing sights.

I mean come on, we host Groundhog Day every single year and let a rodent predict our future weather.

All of these reasons are just a few things I absolutely love about Pennsylvania.

Readers Digest made a list of the funniest street signs in the country and the pick for Pennsylvania for sure gave me a giggle.

I’m sure when you drive around your town or if you’ve ever been on a road trip, you’ve seen your fair share of funny road names, but there’s one that takes the cake as the funniest in the entire state of Pennsylvania.

Can you guess which street it is?

What Is The Weirdest Street Name in Pennsylvania?

According to Readers Digest, the funniest street name in Pennsylvania is Divorce Court.

Located in Jenkins Township, Pennsylvania, Divorce Court is an actual street name.

Imagine buying your first home with your partner and you are planning oon getting married. Is your marriage doomed from the start?

Also, how do people even think of these names and why don’t they think them through before slapping them on a road sign?

I have so many questions, but overall I think I found my dream job. It’s naming streets for different towns.

