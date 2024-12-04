I would say this is exciting news for anyone who flies Frontier out of Trenton -Mercer Airport in Ewing, NJ or Philadelphia International Airport in PA.

Frontier Airlines is stepping up its game by introducing premium, "first-class-style" seating, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

You'll have to wait until late 2025, but these new, spacious seats sound like they'll bring comfort and luxury to some flights.

The airline will reconfigure its planes, replacing the first two rows with these upgraded seats.

The new seats promise to make for a more comfortable flight if you're up for paying a little more.

I haven't heard the new pricing for these upgraded seats yet.

But Frontier is a budget airline, with cheaper seats to begin with, so I'm hoping the cost isn't too bad.

You may have noticed Spirit Airlines did something similar earlier this year with its "Go Big" bundles.

Spirit’s bundles have perks like snacks, drinks, free checked bags, and priority check-in plus wider seats.

Both airlines are responding to the growing demand for premium perks in the airline industry, as budget airlines are trying to find new ways to up profits.

Southwest Airlines recently announced it would be phasing out its open seating policy to allow for premium seat options with extra legroom.

Frontier is also introducing new loyalty benefits, including free seat upgrades for Elite members, free travel for companions, and the ability to use miles for bags and seat bundles.

The airline's CEO, Barry Biffle, said these changes are part of a bigger overhaul, "The New Frontier," aimed at giving customers more of what they want: more premium options, more perks and rewards.

I'll keep you posted. Frontier says they'll give more details closer to the installation date.

