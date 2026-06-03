If you live in Bensalem, I'm sure you've been to, or at least have heard of, Fritz's Bakery. Even if you're from a surrounding town, chances are you've jumped in the car to get some of the best cream cheese iced sticky buns, brownies, cookies, and more around.

Fritz's Bakery in Bucks County is celebrating its 50th year in business

The beloved bakery, with locations on North Oxford Valley Road in Langhorne and on Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem, is approaching a big milestone, and I'm sure a celebration is in the works. Fritz's Bakery will reach its 50th anniversary in early November. They're hoping to be in their new, bigger space by then, according to BucksCo.Today.

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Yes, I said a new, bigger space. The bakery's Bensalem location is expanding by moving to a bigger space. The bakery is so popular that it needs more room. Don't worry, Fritz's isn't moving far. The current bakery is 1,800 square feet. The new space, right around the corner from where Fritz's is now, is over 6,000 square feet.

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Fritz's Bakery is taking over the old St. Jude's Religious Store in Bensalem

Fritz's Bakery's new home will be in the space once occupied by St. Jude's Religious Store in the Neshaminy Square Shopping Center. The space has been gutted to make way for a brand new bakery. No seating will be added. There will just be more space for new, freshly baked goodies.

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The hope is to be open by December, with the 50th anniversary coming up on November 7.

Did you know Fritz's Bakery has been around since the early 1970s? The fact that it's been around for that long can only mean one thing. It's good, really good.

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