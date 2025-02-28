Apparently, These are the Friendliest Places to Live in Pennsylvania

If you’re looking to live in a friendly town in Pennsylvania, we’ve found THE list. The popular website and app Nextdoor.com put out a list of the friendliest towns in Pennsylvania.

It makes sense that you’d want to live in a friendly town. (Even if you’re like me and try to avoid communicating with my neighbors at all costs).

So who is on the list? Well, I gotta tell you: I was kind of surprised to learn that several of the towns on this list are actually in the Philadelphia suburbs.

In fact, at least three of the top 10 most friendly communities are near the City of Philly.Those are towns that are located in Delaware County and Montgomery County, PA.

Given our reputation in the Philadelphia area for being rude, it’s safe to say that I was caught off guard by that.

But, I’m proud none the less, of course.

For all of its rankings Nextdoor.com used data from its members across the state to rate their friendliness in town.

So here’s a look at the list: