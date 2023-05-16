Concert season is BACK!

And Philadelphia isn't the only city bringing hot shows to the area this year! There are also some amazing shows happening right across the river - here in New Jersey!

The Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly known as the BB&T Pavilion) in Camden, New Jersey, just hop and a skip away from Philadelphia, is gearing up for another summer of heart-pumping live shows! They house some of the hottest concerts every year, and 2023 is no exception.

The popular venue sits beautifully next to the Delaware River with stunning views of Philadelphia's skyline with a 25,000 seat capacity outdoor/indoor space. Whether you're inside or outside, you're in for a night you'll never forget!

Are you ready? Their season officially kicks off on June 9 with country pop superstar Shania Twain! Other amazing talents include The Dave Matthews Band, Fall Out Boy, Snoop Dogg, Luke Bryan, and so many more! There'll something heart-pounding for fans of all music genres.

Perhaps one of the biggest shows coming to this amzing concert venue is Post Malone! He'll be stopping by on July 25 as part of his recently-announced "If Ya'll Weren't Here I'd Be Crying" North American tour to promote his upcoming self-titled upcoming album "Austin."

Ready to grab your tickets? Good, because Camden is ready for you! Let's take a look at some of the HOTTEST shows coming to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion this summer!

Here Are The Hottest Shows Coming to The Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (BB&T Pavilion) in Camden, NJ 2023! Grab your tickets for these hot shows happening in Camden, New Jersey this summer!

Can't wait!! You can check out a full list of every artist and band coming to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on their website. Happy concert-going!!

