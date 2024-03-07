Spring is around the corner! And once again, it's time to celebrate with one of our all-time favorite sweet treats!

In case you didn't already know, Rita's Italian Ice locations are open once again for the season!

It's perhaps one of the best times of the year, because it means longer, warmer days are ahead, and Rita's Italian Ice is a staple sweet treat ingrained into our spring and summer memories.

And once again, they're about to celebrate the occasion with a tradition we all love...

Free Rita's Water Ice Day!

Yep! Once again, to celebrate the first day of Spring 2024, Rita's Italian Ice will be offering FREE water ice at participating locations!

Remember to grab your free Italian ice on the first day of spring, March 19!

How can I get free Rita's Italian Ice on March 19?

Here's what I love about free water ice day at Rita's. It's free for absolutely everyone. There's no need to sign up for a rewards program, order online in the app, or scan a code. None of those hoops you have to jump through to score freebies at other chains.

All you have to do is show up! Easy peasy.

How much Rita's Italian Ice can I get?

According to their Instagram announcement, guests are entitled to 1 free Italian ice per person served in a 6 oz cup. If you want to, you can add custard to the free Italian ice for an additional charge.

Take advantage! Folks will be lining up to get their free sweet treat during operating hours from 12 pm - 9pm.

