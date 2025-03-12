You've been waiting for this day since last March, haven't you?

Rita's Italian Ice is once again treating you to free Italian Ice on FDOS (that's Rita's speak for First Day of Spring).

Save the date and tell your friends.

Free Rita's Ice Day is March 20

Free Rita's Ice Day will be Thursday, March 20. It's open from noon - 9pm.

Get there early because there's usually a line. Who doesn't want free Rita's?

New flavor and topping coming soon

A new flavor will be debuting that day with a new topping to go with it.

Local General Manager, Kathy, couldn't reveal it yet, but did hint that Rita's focused on candy trends, beverage trends, and nostalgic trends this season. Hmmm.

Rita's free ice tradition has been going on for over 25 years

Did you know Rita's giving out free ice on the first day of spring has been a tradition for over 25 years?

What's your favorite Rita's ice flavor?

The flavors rotate, so it's fun to check back and see what the flavors of the day are.

Do you know what the most popular Rita's ice flavor is?

Take a guess.

I'll give you a hint: It's a refreshing flavor.

Rita's most popular flavor is Mango

It's Mango. Yup, it's been the most popular for awhile.

Let's hope the warmer sticks around for that day. It would be nice to enjoy my first Rita's of the season on a nice spring day.

Although, I can remember free Rita's days where there was snow on the ground, and it didn't stop anyone from getting their ice. The line was wrapped around the building.

Online ordering begins in May

There's more big news from Rita's. Starting in May, you'll be able to order online.

That's great news.

Don't forget, Free Rita's Day is Thursday, March 20.

It's open from 12pm until 9pm, so you have plenty of time after school or work.

