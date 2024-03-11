Good news for Mercer County residents. You may now get a recycling bucket for free, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

Mercer County recycling buckets are now available for free

The Mercer County Improvement Authority announced on Wednesday (March 6) that they are making recycling buckets available for free to anyone who may need an extra bucket or need a replacement.

The reason for offering the buckets for free is to cut down on injuries sustained by the recycling collectors.

If your recycling bucket is old, broken, cracked, or has any sharp edges it can be dangerous to the contracted recycling collectors.

All recycling must be placed in official Mercer County recycling buckets

The Mercer County Improvement Authority reminds residents that all recycling put out on the curb has to be in official Mercer County approved recycling buckets. You are not allowed to put it in garbage cans or bags of any kind.

The only recycling allowed out of the bin is cardboard....which must be broken down.

Where can you get a free Mercer County recycling bucket?

In order to get a free, official Mercer County recycling bucket, you're being asked to get in touch with your town's Recycling Coordinator. Check the list by clicking here for the phone number.

You can also pick up your free recycling bucket at the Mercer County Connection office in the Acme Shopping Center on Route 33 in Hamilton. You can call ahead at (609) 890-9800.

Mercer County Executive, Dan Benson, said, "We have ordered an additional 2500 free recycling buckets to ensure everyone can get one if they need it."

For more information, click here.

