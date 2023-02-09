This weekend just got a little better. You can get a free cup of coffee at Wawa and Dunkin' in honor of the Super Bowl. Go Birds.

Yes, it's true. 6ABC is reporting that all Wawa stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware are treating you to one free cup of coffee on Sunday, leading up to the big game (until kickoff at 6:30pm).

The offer includes self-serve coffee up to 24 ounces. Remember, there's a limit of one cup per person. Love it.

Wawa's COO said in a press release, "At Wawa, we've always had a special connection to our Philadelphia sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship. So, in honor of this year's football team and to toast this championship game, we are thrilled to offer free, any size hot coffee until kickoff to customers across PA, NJ and DE."

You can clearly see who Wawa's rooting for.

Wawa is the official hoagie of the Eagle, of course it is.

Dan Alexander/TS Media Trenton Dan Alexander/TS Media Trenton loading...

Dunkin' is also offering free coffee in honor of the big game. Wow, this offer is good all weekend long.

Dan Alexander/TS Media Trenton Dan Alexander/TS Media Trenton loading...

Dunkin' is cheering on the Eagles by giving away free coffee on Saturday (February 11th) and Sunday (February 12th). Make sure you stop by your local Philly area store for one free, medium hot coffee per day.

It's not good on the mobile app or delivery, you have to stop by. No purchase necessary. What a great deal.

Thanks Wawa and Dunkin'. Go Eagles.