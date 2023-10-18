Run Out of Candy? Here’s How You Can Get FREE Candy Delivered on Halloween!

Here's another way to score FREE candy on Halloween - without having to leave your house!

Halloween is around the corner, and if every year your neighborhood is filled with costumed trick-or-treaters that blow through your whole candy stash before you can say "Hocus Pocus", help is on the way!

GoPuff has just teamed up with M&M's to offer a deal so good it's scary! Starting at 3pm on Halloween, October 31, customers nationwide can use the app to order FREE Mars brand candies!

The M&M Halloween Rescue Squad will be on call, delivering your emergency stash of candy in under an hour, while supplies last!

How can I call on M&M Halloween Rescue Squad?

It's so easy! On Halloween, when your candy starts getting scarily low, visit mmshalloweenrescuesquad.com and enter your address. If you live within a GoPuff delivery range, a fresh stash will be delivered to you within an hour. Halloween is saved!

If you're that person who's cautious about not buying too much candy in case not all of it gets taken, this is a solid option for you to save money!

And with Halloween landing on a Tuesday this year, some candy lovers my not have the ability to go trick-or-treating. Maybe you've outgrown trick-or-treating but you still want free candy anyway! This would be a pretty cool option for you. Though it's pretty easy to score free candy around Halloween!

Do you think you may call on the rescue squad to deliver free candy?

