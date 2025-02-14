America’s Largest Free-Admission Theme Park Is In PA

There’s truly no better feeling as a kid than stepping into an amusement park. When you walk in and hear kids screaming on roller coasters and find amazing theme park foods that you can’t get anywhere else, you know you’ll be making memories that will last a lifetime.

It’s super important to be able to step out of everyday life and treat yourself. You have to embrace the fun aspects of life and leave the stress behind whenever you can.

That’s why amusement parks are such great parts of not only people’s childhoods but their adult lives as well.

Read More: You Haven't Lived Until You've Visited These PA Amusement Parks

There’s nothing like a magical moment inside of your favorite theme park with your friends and family and even though we’re from Pennsylvania, there’s still so many to choose from.

When we think of amusement parks in Pennsylvania, our minds go straight to Hershey Park or Dorney Park but there are so many others.

Did you know that there are multiple free-admission amusement parks in the country? Well, if you didn’t know, now you do.

With that being said, the biggest free-admission amusement park in the entire country is actually located in Pennsylvania.

You probably have visited it without even knowing it holds this record.

Where Is America's Largest Free-Admission Amusement Park?

According to Islands.com, Knoebels is America’s largest, free-admission amusement park and it’s near and dear to our hearts in Pennsylvania.

If you’re looking for an amusement park experience that’s the best bang for your buck, Knoebels is it! Free parking, free admission, what more can you ask for? Yes, you pay per ride, but it's free to just walk inside!

Located in Elysburg, PA, Knoebels opened back in 1926 and has been a staple for families to visit ever since. Their operating season is from April to September with some seasonal events during the colder months.

If you haven't gotten the chance to check this place out, you need to get yourself there!

