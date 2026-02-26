Due to a recent fire, a local mall is closed temporarily, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday (February 25).

Franklin Mall hoping to reopen soon after fire

Franklin Mall, known to many as Franklin Mills Mall, off Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia, has explained that the closure is standard practice for the City of Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections.

READ MORE: New brewery just opened in Bucks County

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the "small" fire that occurred on Saturday (February 21). The fire was in one store and didn't spread.

Get our free mobile app

There was a fire in one of Franklin Mall's stores on February 21

The post reads in part, "Franklin Mall is temporarily closed following a small fire that occurred on Saturday, February 21, 2026, within a single tenant space. There were no reported injuries. As standard practice the City of Philadelphia Department of Licenses & Inspections (L&I) issued a temporary closure notice while required inspections are completed to ensure building safety and building structural integrity.

Crews are working hard to make sure the affected area is safe and scheduling the necessary inspections for approval to get the mall reopened as soon as possible.

Google Google loading...

Franklin Mall was known as the world's largest outlet malls

The once mega-popular mall that opened back in 1989 was known as the world's largest outlet mall at that time. In the few years to follow, the mall would see about 20 million shoppers a year, according to BucksCo.Today. Wow.

READ MORE: NJ-based hot chicken chain opening first PA location in Bucks Co.

Franklin was put up for sale in 2025

Malls have struggled to keep its foot traffic since the COVID-19 pandemic that began back in 2020. Franklin Mall was no exception. It went up for sale in April 2025.

According the mall's website, there are still 84 stores and restaurants including some big names like Aeropostale, Bath & Body Works Outlet, Boss Outlet, Burlington, Champs Sports Outlet, Dave & Buster's, Foot Locker, and more. Click here for the mall directory.

Google Google loading...

Franklin Mall is located at 1455 Franklin Mills Circle in Northeast Philadelphia.