Cheers. There's a new brewery in Bordentown City, according to TAPinto Bordentown.

Grab your friends and head to Farnsworth Avenue to check out Fox House Brewing.

It's now open, as of Friday, March 7.

Locals are excited as they've been tempted by the sign and the seasonal decorations for a while now, according to the article.

This brewery has been in the works for about two years.

The new hotspot in town is owned and operated by Bordentown City couple, Abby and Chris Campbell.

Here's an interesting fact. Besides being the brewmaster (he has 15 years of home brewing experience), Chris Campbell is also a lawyer, Wow. He's a busy guy.

There's plenty of room inside the brewery and when the weather warms up, there's an outside courtyard.

If you've never experienced Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City, it's a must.

It's a picturesque street with a cute, old-fashioned Main Street America feel.

There are adorable boutiques and gift shops that you'll love wandering through.

The restaurants that line the quaint street are all top notch, with something for everyone.

During the holidays, Farnsworth Avenue is all decked out. It could be easily be the backdrop for a Hallmark movie.

The annual Chocolate Walk takes place around Valentine's Day.

There's so much to see and do.

Make sure you stop and have a beer at the new brewery.

Fox House Brewing is located at 222 Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City.

It's open Fridays from 4pm - 10pm, Saturdays from 12pm - 10pm, and Sundays from 12pm - 6pm.

Check out the website by clicking here.

