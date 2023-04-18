A Formula 1 Racetrack Is Set To Be Built in New Jersey

A Formula 1 racetrack has been approved for New Jersey.

There had been a plan in the works about construction hitting Atlantic City that would take 6-9 years to build, but after a recent council meeting, the plans for this project have been given the green light.

This is going to be a $2.7 billion development proposal to transform a former Atlantic City airport into a Formula 1 racetrack with condominiums and retail businesses-” according to nj.com.

F1 has been gaining popularity in the States and I have a feeling we’re going to be seeing more and more of these tracks pop up all over the country. It’s just exciting that New Jersey will be part of the fun!

The project will include a 2.44-mile-long Formula 1 specification-only motor course surrounded by hundreds of condos and commercial establishments according to Greater Atlantic City Chamber.

There are a ton of fun things being added to Atlantic City over the next few years which is only making it gain popularity. The site of the track is going to be at Bader Field in AC which also was one of America’s first airports.

They’re going to flip Bader Field and make it a huge tourist attraction in the city and some of the locals are not too happy about it. I think this is making history and I for one can’t wait to go to a race (in 6-9 years when it’s all finished).

