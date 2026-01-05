It is no secret that Pennsylvania is home to some of best medical facilities in the entire country. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh and throughout the state, there’s a lot of good hospitals in the state of Pennsylvania.

So it’s not surprising that 17 hospitals just earned the coveted overall 5-star designation from Forbes.com for 2026. This means these are the best of the best. We have to say that we were a little surprised that only one Philadelphia hospital made the list. In fact, some of the more suburban hospitals in the state performed quite well in the rankings. So, actually, that's a good thing.

We have all of the hospital rankings posted below, but first it's kind of a natural question to ask:

How Did Forbes Rank Pennsylvania’s Top Hospitals?

How did they decide which hospitals got the top rankings across the country? They say that they evaluated based on these criteria each time:

Outcomes -

This looks at how well patients may recover and avoid complications (you know like an infection or readmission to the facility).

Best Practices - This looked at how the hospital’s best practices were used to consistently deliver safe, up-to-date care for patients.

In each of those categories, a hospital can receive a 1 to 5 rankings, so it’s safe to say that it’s pretty difficult for an overall rankings to be 5 stars from Forbes. Ready to take a look at which ones made the cut? Here they are: