LOOK: Fogo De Chao Opening First Central Jersey location in West Windsor, NJ
A popular, mouth-watering Brazilian steakhouse is bringing its first Central Jersey location to our area.
Fogo de Chao is coming to West Windsor
Real Estate New Jersey is reporting that the Fogo de Chao chain is coming to West Windsor Township, making it only the fourth restaurant in New Jersey.
The other three locations in the Garden State are in Bridgewater, Paramus, and Wayne.
In neighboring Pennsylvania, there are Fogo de Chao restaurants in Center City, Philadelphia, and King of Prussia. The only other one in the Keystone State is way out in Pittsburgh.
The plans for the new restaurant were quietly approved by the West Windsor Township Planning Board last month.
It will be in the new Princeton Executive Park
It will be on Route 1 North and Meadow Road, in the new Princeton Executive Park. I'm sure you've noticed the construction going on in that area over the last few months.
Here's a rendering of the future restaurant.
That's certainly a busy stretch of road and will attract many patrons, no doubt.
Upscale steakhouses are very trendy these days. Eddie V's steakhouse just opened in Marketfair mall, across the highway from where this Fogo de Chao will be, a few months ago.
If you've never been to a Fogo de Chao, it's a unique experience.
Fogo de Chao offers continuous tableside service
Save your appetite, as you will enjoy "continuous tableside carving of premium Brazilian cuts." Well, until you tell the chefs you've had your fill by flipping your card to red. If you want to keep eating, keep it on the green side. It's fun.
Take a peek at the menu by clicking here.
No word on when it will open. I'll let you know as soon as I find out.
Exciting.
