Gritty’s Chaos Factory Is A Must-Visit For Flyers’ Fans

Flyers fans, get ready for a super fun experience at the Wells Fargo Center! Gritty has to be one of the best mascots in the history of sports.

He’s goofy, he’s hilarious and let’s be real, super iconic.

I feel like when he was introduced as the official face of the organization had a new flare to it.

He’s one of the most well-paid mascots in the NHL and for good reason, right?

Well the home of the Flyers, the Wells Fargo Center, has officially decided to honor Gritty with a brand new fan experience inside of the arena.

Of course, we all go to sporting events to watch the games, but the other entertainment that happens during your trip always adds so much fun. We’ve all imagined ourselves having this job ourselves, right?

Getting into Gritty costume and pumping up the crowd. He has one of the most important jobs on the team.

Where Is Gritty's Chaos Factory Located in Philadelphia, PA?

According to NBC10, you can find Gritty’s Chaos Factory on the main concourse of the Wells Fargo Center.

On January 27th, Gritty’s Chaos Factory officially opened inside of Wells Fargo Center and it is a dream if you’re a huge fan of the whacky, orange mascot.

This store is full of all things Gritty. Stuffed animals, hats, shirts, and even customizable, buildable ‘Itty Bitty Gritty’ which you can dress up in different outfits and accessories.

This is a must-see for all of those huge Gritty fans in your life especially if you’re making your way to a Flyers game anytime soon.

