It was one of the concerts we were most looking forward to in the City of Philadelphia this year. But it now has undergone a pretty massive change.

In fact, it's no longer taking place in Philadelphia.

Florence + The Machine Move Philadelphia Concert

The Florence + the Machine just announced that they will relocating their show, which was scheduled to take place next weekend in South Philadelphia.

The Florence + the Machine concert, which was slated to take place at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 25th, has been moved. Why was it moved? It's due to the NHL playoff schedule.

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The Flyers are slated to host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, April 25th for the fourth game of the opening round of the playoffs.

The most shocking part of the change? It's that the show isn't be rescheduled in the city of Philadelphia. Instead, it's being moved.

Florence + The Machine Move 2026 Concert to Atlantic City

Instead of being rescheduled in Philadelphia for a new date. The concert will now take place in Atlantic City on Saturday night instead.

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"We are so sorry for any inconvenience this may cause," the band wrote in a statement shared on social media. "This became the only workable solution that would allow us to not cancel the show."

It kind of makes sense that they wouldn't be rushing to reschedule it to take place Philadelphia. The arena is gearing up for two teams to be in the post season as both the 76ers and Flyers are in the post season in the NBA and NHL respectively. Of course, we're purely speculating but it's a massive undertaking for a tour to reschedule a date so there's much to be considered.

Tickets Will Go On Sale Soon for the Atlantic City Concert With Florence + The Machine

What does that mean for fans who are going to the show? Well, fans currently holding tickets will be offered a refund at their original purchase method. No further action is needed to obtain that refund, they say.

Then there will be a 24 hour window for Philly ticket holders to buy tickets for the new show at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall before they go on sale to the general public. If you're looking to buy tickets to see the show, it's not immediately clear when they'll go on sale for the general public. They are currently listed as being "on sale soon" on the venue's website.